Following their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles reached a new deal with head coach Nick Sirianni. The franchise announced Monday they agreed on a multi-year extension with their lead man.

Sirianni, who turns 44 next month, became just the third NFL head coach to appear in two Super Bowls in his first four seasons, following the likes of Mike Tomlin and Joe Gibbs. In four seasons with the Eagles, Siriani is 48-20, with those 48 wins being the second-most regular-season victories recorded by a head coach in their first four seasons all time. In fact, according to the Eagles, Sirianni is the first head coach in NFL history to earn four playoff appearances, two conference titles and a Super Bowl victory within their first four seasons.

Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie released a statement celebrating the news of Sirianni's new contract:

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success. Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

After the franchise parted ways with Doug Pederson following the 2020 season, the Eagles hired Sirianni, who spent three years as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. Sirianni went 9-8 in his first season as lead man in Philly, and has reached at least 11 regular-season wins in each of the last three seasons.

In 2024, the Eagles tied a franchise record with 14 wins, while Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley rushed for the most yards (2,504) by any player in a season, including playoffs, all time. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded a career-high 103.7 passer rating and won Super Bowl MVP, while the defense finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in yards allowed per game (278.4).

The future is bright in Philadelphia, and they are even the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions over at BetMGM Sportsbook (+650). The front office, led by Howie Roseman, has done a spectacular job of adding and retaining talent, while Sirianni has been the invaluable day-to-day leader that played a large role in the Eagles finding themselves atop the NFL world once again.