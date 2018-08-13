Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery is reportedly in danger of missing beginning of season

It's not just quarterback Carson Wentz who's trying to recover in time for the Eagles' regular-season opener. So is receiver Alshon Jeffery.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jeffery, who is recovering from offseason surgery on his rotator cuff, could miss the beginning of the season and might remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

As #Eagles gear up for the season, WR Alshon Jeffery has remained on PUP. Though he’s progressing according to plan, sources say the timing of his rotator cuff surgery -- following the Super Bowl win – means there’s a chance he may not be ready for the opener. Could stay on PUP. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2018

If the Eagles don't active Jeffery off the PUP list before the end of the preseason, they'll be forced to keep him there through their first six games of the season, which means Jeffery wouldn't be able to return until late October. So, if the Eagles feel like Jeffery won't be ready Week 1 but will be ready soon after, they could decide to take him off the PUP list before the beginning of the regular season and then leave him inactive on the bench for however many games it takes him to get healthy. That way, he's not forced to miss six games.

Jeffery, who signed with the Eagles last offseason before agreeing to a four-year extension in December, is coming off a 57-catch, 789-yard, nine-touchdown season. After playing a substantial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run with 219 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs, he underwent surgery on his rotator cuff to repair an injury that bothered him throughout the 2017 season.

If Jeffery is unable to suit up at the beginning of the season, the pressure will shift to players like slot receiver Nelson Agholor, home-run hitter Mike Wallace, and tight end Zach Ertz. And the Eagles' depth at receiver will be tested. Guys like Markus Wheaton, Kamar Aiken, and Mack Hollins might be forced to contribute more than the Eagles expected them to.

Meanwhile, Wentz continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and LCL while left tackle Jason Peters recovers from his torn ACL and MCL. The Eagles are often regarded as one of the frontrunners in the NFC -- as they should be -- but they've already been forced to deal with a litany of injuries to players who played significant roles in their championship season a year ago.