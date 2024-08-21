The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with a notable name Wednesday, as they released veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah in a corresponding move after signing offensive lineman Jason Poe. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with Philly earlier this offseason, but now will look for a new NFL home.

Uzomah didn't exactly shine in training camp or the preseason. Over Philly's two exhibition contests, he caught one pass for 3 yards. The Eagles' tight end room now consists of Dallas Goedert, Armani Rogers, Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins, Kevin Foelsch and Grant Calcaterra.

Uzomah spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, and was part of an offense that recorded just 18 offensive touchdowns -- the fewest by any team since the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs. In 27 games played with New York, Uzomah caught 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

The former fifth-round pick out of Auburn had a successful seven-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, with his career year coming in 2021, when he caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns. That year, the Bengals upset the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the playoffs en route to Super Bowl LVI, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. In that four-game postseason stretch, Uzomah caught 15 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.