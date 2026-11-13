The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly releasing wide receiver Hollywood Brown at his request, according to a report from ESPN's Tim McManus. The team and Brown agreed to terms on a non-injury settlement that offers financial relief to the Eagles, the report states.

Brown has not been utilized much on Philly's offense. Playing in just four games with one start, Brown saw just eight targets for five receptions -- all first downs -- for 63 yards and no touchdowns. He also had two additional rushing attempts for 12 yards.

The Eagles offense has had its fair share of struggles across the board, and injuries have been a major storyline for the team. They are set to get wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back soon after being sidelined with injuries, so the need for Brown has diminished even further.

The wide receiver room also includes Makai Lemon, who has led the team the last three weeks in receiving yards and leads the team in total receiving yards (312), and Darius Cooper.

Brown was initially brought to Philadelphia to help relieve pressure on the pass game after A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots during the offseason. The 8-year veteran signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Philadelphia, his fifth team since entering the league in 2019. The move clearly didn't work the way either side wanted, and despite injuries, the Eagles offense didn't ever feel a need to lean on Brown.

Back in October, the 29-year-old discussed not being on the field as much as he expected.

"I wouldn't have handled it well as a younger guy," Brown said during the late-October media availability. "... It's God's plan, and the more I got comfortable with that, I can't be mad about a situation because maybe that's not what God called for. ... Of course, you want to be somewhere where you play, but at the end of the day, it's not my plan."

In his career with the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens, he has played in 94 games, with 73 starts, and has 376 receptions for 4,385 yards and 33 touchdowns. Last season, he had 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Chiefs.