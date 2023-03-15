The Eagles secured a pivotal piece of their Super Bowl secondary Tuesday, re-signing free agent cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year contract. A day later, they're losing Bradberry's big-name running mate, with plans to release Darius Slay in the lead-up to free agency, per ESPN. Slay had recently received permission to seek a trade while negotiating a potential extension with Philadelphia. Those contract talks were reportedly not successful, with Slay bidding Philly a pleasant farewell on Wednesday.

"Nothing but love, Philly!" Slay tweeted Wednesday, hours before the official start of free agency. "Let's see where we heading next."

Originally acquired via trade from the Lions prior to the 2020 season, Slay spent three seasons as the Eagles' top cover man. The five-time Pro Bowler totaled seven interceptions and 31 pass deflections during his Philly tenure. He signed a three-year, $50 million extension upon arrival but was due more than $26M in 2023, making him a potential salary cap casualty. His release will instantly save the Eagles approximately $3.7M, per Over the Cap.

The Eagles figure to be in the market for another veteran corner with Slay's departure. Former fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson is next in line as a potential starter opposite Bradberry for the time being.