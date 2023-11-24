The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with a former first-round pick, as ESPN reports they will release defensive end Derek Barnett. Because the trade deadline has passed, the 27-year-old is subject to waivers.

Barnett was ruled out for the Eagles' Week 11 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs due to personal reasons. In eight games this season, the former No. 14 overall pick has recorded just three combined tackles. He never played more than 24% of Philly's defensive snaps in any contest this season.

In August, Barnett and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, were reportedly given permission to gauge the market for a potential trade. The Eagles wanted to keep Barnett on the roster, but also understood their rotation at the position was loaded. A trade never came to fruition.

ESPN reports that Barnett will draw interest once available. In 73 NFL games played, he has recorded 150 combined tackles, 21.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles to go along with three fumble recoveries. The former First Team All-SEC player was viewed as one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the country during his time at the University of Tennessee, and set a new program record with 33 sacks -- passing Hall of Famer Reggie White.

The Eagles will move forward with Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith as their primary pass rushers, while Barnett gets a fresh start.