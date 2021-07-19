Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles divorce was finalized in March when the franchise traded the former No. 2 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts. However, there was one final piece the Eagles removed to officially close the book on the Wentz era in Philadelphia.

Wentz's banner had hung outside Lincoln Financial Field for several seasons before the Eagles removed it from the stadium Monday morning. Removing the banner from the stadium didn't go unnoticed, as fans in the city wondered when the last remnant of the quarterback who played an instrumental role in the franchise winning its first Super Bowl title would be gone.

Despite how the Wentz era ended, he still has a legacy as one of the top quarterbacks in Eagles history. Among quarterbacks with over 1,000 passing attempts for the franchise, Wentz is second in completion percentage (62.7%), fourth in passing yards (16,811), fourth in touchdown passes (113), and second in passer rating (89.2). His 35 wins as a starting quarterback are fourth in franchise history.

The Eagles will likely replace the Wentz banner with a new player's banner over the next few weeks. Here are four candidates that should be considered:

The Eagles center is a three-time First Team All-Pro and a franchise legend that gave one of the most epic parade speeches in NFL history. Kelce is beloved by the Eagles organization and fanbase.

The Eagles defensive end has arguably the greatest defensive play in franchise history when he strip-sacked Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI!. That forced fumble propelled the Eagles to their first Super Bowl. Graham is currently the longest tenured Eagles player.

Brian Dawkins

One of the most popular Eagles ever, the Pro Football Hall Of Fame safety embodied Philadelphia with his hard-hitting style on defense, along with his blue-collar work ethic and toughness that fans loved. The Dawkins banner could remain on the stadium forever.

The Eagles quarterback who won Super Bowl LII MVP, Foles brought the Eagles their first Super Bowl title and is the first player to throw a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Not only did Foles outduel Tom Brady in the game, but he has the iconic image of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy that Eagles fans envisioned for decades.