Eagles reportedly believe Giants want Nick Foles, still considering franchise tag for QB

A day after Nick Foles reportedly voided a $20 million option for 2019 by agreeing to return a $2 million bonus to the Eagles, Philadelphia is apparently considering using its franchise tag on the quarterback.

And it stems from a belief that Foles could be headed to a division rival, according to Fansided's Jason Cole.

Fresh off his second-straight year of guiding the Eagles to the playoffs in place of an injured Carson Wentz, the former Super Bowl MVP is now set to hit free agency in March after voiding the option, which Philadelphia exercised Tuesday. But Eagles personnel chief Howie Roseman is "toying with the idea" of tagging Foles -- at a guaranteed cost of about $25 million -- in order to keep the quarterback out of the NFC East, where "the Eagles believe there's a strong chance the Giants will part ways with (Eli) Manning and attempt to sign Foles if Foles hits the market," per Cole.

On the surface, considering the tag makes some sense for several reasons. Tagging Foles would potentially allow the Eagles to get more in exchange for their big-name backup, as simply allowing him to sign elsewhere in free agency would only net the team a future compensatory draft pick. Keeping him from helping a division rival is always a plus, too. And yet, as CBS Sports' Joel Corry noted, the "potential pitfalls" of the tag, including that $25 million cap hit, make it an almost unnecessary hurdle.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen had a sentiment similar to Cole's earlier in the week, reporting that Philly would prefer to trade Foles to the Jacksonville Jaguars as opposed to an NFC East foe. Again, however, dictating where Foles goes, especially through the tag, would require some salary-cap gymnastics from Roseman and company.

From the Giants' perspective, Foles does make sense as a potential Manning successor. New York is one of 11 potential landing spots we ranked for the Super Bowl LII MVP, and there are few teams as familiar with Foles' success as those within the Eagles' division.