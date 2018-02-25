Eagles reportedly could lose player who threw 'Philly Special' Super Bowl TD

Without Trey Burton, there is no "Philly Special" and the Eagles might not have won Super Bowl LII. Instead, the tight end lofted a perfect pass to quarterback Nick Foles with seconds remaining in the first half to give Philadelphia a 22-12 lead over New England.

But the man behind arguably the most important touchdown pass in Eagles history isn't expected to be in the team's plans this offseason. Burton, a 2014 undrafted free agent out of Florida, will hit free agency next month.

"We are fully expecting Trey to sign elsewhere," a source close to negotiations told NJ.com's Matt Lombardo last week.

Burton took to Twitter to deny the report.

Lol idk where your sources are bud. Haven’t spoken to anyone about anything. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 23, 2018

Either way, Burton caught 23 passes for 248 yards last season and set career highs in yards per reception (10.8) and touchdowns (5). The Eagles have Zach Ertz, who ranked fifth in total value among all tight ends, according to Football Outsiders, and veteran Brent Celek, who has one more year left on his current contract. But Burton's no slouch; he was third in value per play among all tight ends behind only Coby Fleener and Rob Gronkowski.

And that production, though on a limited basis, could pave the way for a big contract, one the Eagles might not be interested in paying, especially since they have somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million in cap space. Spotrac puts Burton's calculated market value at 3 years and $21 million, and the $7 million average annual salary would rank 12th, and you can make a case that he's worth it.

"Trey is a great route runner. He's a very instinctive player and he's got that mix of size and just enough speed," former Eagles offensive coordinator and Colts coach Frank Reich said back in August. "He's not huge, but he's big enough. He's not lightning fast, but he's pretty fast, and he's very instinctive and a good route runner."

He's also a pretty good emergency quarterback.