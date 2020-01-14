Eagles reportedly deny Panthers opportunity to interview Andrew Berry, still in the running for Browns GM job

The Carolina Panthers put in a request to interview Philadelphia Eagles vice president Andrew Berry, but were given a Dikembe Mutombo-style finger wag. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles denied the Panthers permission to speak with Berry about their open role in the organization.

Of course, Berry is still in the running to be the next Cleveland Browns general manager, a move that Philly cannot block as it's a promotion within the league. The 32-year-old Harvard grad is looked at as a favorite to land the Cleveland job as he's looked at fondly by owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora also reported that Berry was one of the few to back former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski for the Browns head coaching job last year before the organization went in the direction of Freddie Kitchens. With Kitchens out a year later and Stefanski in, the Browns could look to align Berry to Stefanski for the foreseeable future.

Berry was the Vice President of Player Personnel in Cleveland from 2016-18 before leaving the organization this year to take the same role with the Eagles. Prior to that, he worked his way up through the scouting ranks with the Indianapolis Colts and ultimately finished as a pro scout.

Now that the Carolina Panthers have been booted out of the equation, it appears like it's a reunion with the Browns or bust for Berry as he continues to try and climb the NFL front office ladder. Given that the Eagles are fending off teams for Berry's services, it seems like they'd be more than okay with him coming back to town in 2020.