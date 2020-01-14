Eagles reportedly deny Panthers opportunity to interview Andrew Berry, still in the running for Browns GM job
Andrew Berry isn't going to Carolina
The Carolina Panthers put in a request to interview Philadelphia Eagles vice president Andrew Berry, but were given a Dikembe Mutombo-style finger wag. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles denied the Panthers permission to speak with Berry about their open role in the organization.
Of course, Berry is still in the running to be the next Cleveland Browns general manager, a move that Philly cannot block as it's a promotion within the league. The 32-year-old Harvard grad is looked at as a favorite to land the Cleveland job as he's looked at fondly by owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora also reported that Berry was one of the few to back former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski for the Browns head coaching job last year before the organization went in the direction of Freddie Kitchens. With Kitchens out a year later and Stefanski in, the Browns could look to align Berry to Stefanski for the foreseeable future.
Berry was the Vice President of Player Personnel in Cleveland from 2016-18 before leaving the organization this year to take the same role with the Eagles. Prior to that, he worked his way up through the scouting ranks with the Indianapolis Colts and ultimately finished as a pro scout.
Now that the Carolina Panthers have been booted out of the equation, it appears like it's a reunion with the Browns or bust for Berry as he continues to try and climb the NFL front office ladder. Given that the Eagles are fending off teams for Berry's services, it seems like they'd be more than okay with him coming back to town in 2020.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Stefanski's Cleveland coaching staff
Details on how the new head coach might fill out his first staff in Cleveland
-
Bears hire ex-Bengal Bill Lazor as OC
Chicago selects new offensive leadership to replace Mark Helfrich
-
Rooney II on HOF game, Hard Knocks, more
Rooney tackled an array of Steelers-related topics during his first off-season interview
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game