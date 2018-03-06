Eagles reportedly expected to trade a defensive back to gain draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles may have received multiple trade offers for quarterback Nick Foles ahead of 2018 free agency, which officially begins March 14.

But Foles may not be the player the Eagles want to trade at all.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen appeared on Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday, as noted on Twitter, and in reporting on potential trades, he suggested the Super Bowl champion Eagles are much more intent on dealing from the other side of the ball.

"I will be surprised if the Eagles do not have a third-round [draft] pick," Mortensen said, per The Fanatic. "You know that the Eagles are heavy in defensive backs. I believe one of those defensive backs will be moved."

Mortensen is correct in that, while the Eagles are short on draft picks after dealing some of their earliest selections to the Cleveland Browns as part of their 2016 move to draft quarterback Carson Wentz, the team is not without secondary depth. At cornerback, Jalen Mills and 2017 preseason trade acquisition Ronald Darby closed the year as starters, but rookies Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones, a former top prospect, also figure to have prominent roles moving forward. And that's not even mentioning slot corner Patrick Robinson, who's scheduled to hit free agency; and safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles would actually consider sacrificing some of that depth for immediate draft help, but PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski wasted no time speculating that Darby, who cost the team a third-rounder and wide receiver Jordan Matthews in a swap with the Buffalo Bills, could be a chip in another future deal.

"They felt like they had nothing at CB at the time," Kempski said of the Eagles' trade for Darby less than a year ago. "Now they have a lot."