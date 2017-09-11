Eagles reportedly get good news about Ronald Darby, who will miss only 4-6 weeks
At the time, Darby's injury looked like a possible season ender
The worst was feared when Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a serious-looking ankle injury during the team's season-opening win over the Redskins on Sunday. But Monday appears to have brought good news to the Eagles.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Darby avoided major ligament damage and simply dislocated his ankle, which means he'll only miss 4-6 weeks.
Eagles coach Doug Pedereson didn't confirm the 4-6 week timeline, but he did indicate that the injury won't be a season ender.
Losing Darby for that chunk of time might not seem like good news, but it is good news considering how serious the injury appeared to be on Sunday when Darby left on a cart with an air cast on his leg.
Darby, who didn't arrive in Philadelphia until August, when the Eagles swung a trade with the Bills to land a new starting cornerback, was expected to be one of the Eagles' starting cornerbacks. It's an especially important position for the Eagles considering the secondary is the weakness of an otherwise strong unit.
In his first two seasons in the NFL, Darby recorded only two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Darby allowed three touchdowns and a 104.8 passer rating in coverage last year. Darby faired better in his rookie season, allowing a 78.3 passer rating in coverage.
Patrick Robinson is listed behind Darby on the depth chart, so he should get more looks. The good news is that he already played well in the Eagles' win over the Redskins. PFF graded him as the fifth-best Eagles player on the field.
-
Flacco: Offense 'wasn't much fun' in win
The defense carried the Ravens to a win on Sunday, a fact not lost on Flacco
-
'MNF' prediction: Chargers win in Denver
In what's sure to be a low-scoring affair, the Broncos have advantages in the run game and...
-
Why Bears should start Mitchell Trubisky
Glennon played fine against the Falcons, but the Bears don't need a fine quarterback; they...
-
J.J. Watt suffers gruesome injury
Watt wasn't just dealing with the pain of a loss on Sunday against the Jaguars
-
Week 2 odds: Raiders 14-point favorites
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 2
-
Lamar Jackson, NFL QB, arrived vs. UNC
Through two games, the Louisville quarterback has shown passing improvement NFL scouts will...
Add a Comment