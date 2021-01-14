The Philadelphia Eagles are sailing into enemy waters in their search to find Doug Pederson's successor. The club has requested to interview current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for its head coach vacancy, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Of course, given that these clubs go toe-to-toe with one another twice a year in the NFC East, this would be quite the coup d'état on the part of Philly as they'd theoretically strengthen their club with Moore while also leaving Dallas without an OC.

That said, it does remain to be seen how Moore, who has served as Dallas' OC since 2019, operates now that the request has been made. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys earlier this month that'll have him in Dallas through the 2023 season. That deal came to be as Moore's alma mater Boise State tried to woo him away from AT&T Stadium and become the next head coach of the Broncos. Once the Cowboys felt like Moore was about to walk out the door and back to Idaho, Jerry Jones and the Dallas brass swooped in with a Godfather offer that he couldn't refuse.

"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator," Moore in a statement at the time. "I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of their program again."

While turning down a college job is one thing, having the opportunity to lead an NFL franchise is an entirely different story. Moore has openly stated that he wants to be a head coach one day and if his eyes are solely set on accomplishing that in the NFL, an avenue has just opened up in Philadelphia to possibly do so.

Moore is looked at as one of the latest wunderkinds that the NFL has to offer. Even with Dak Prescott suffering a devastating ankle injury, Moore was able to lead the Cowboys offense into averaging 260.1 yards passing per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL. They also averaged a respectable 371.8 yards of total offense per game and averaged 24.7 points per game. For what it's worth, Moore's offense also posted 513 yards of total offense and dropped 37 points against the Eagles back in Week 16.