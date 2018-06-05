Eagles respond after Donald Trump decides to cancel team's White House visit

Although the Eagles won't be heading to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win this year, the team doesn't sound too bitter about the fact that Donald Trump decided to rescind their invitation.

A few hours after Trump decided to cancel the team's White House invite on Monday, the Eagles released a statement that didn't mention Trump, the White House or the planned ceremony that was originally supposed to be held on Tuesday afternoon, before the President decided to call things off.

"It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship," the team said. "Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Instead of visiting the White House, the Eagles held a previously scheduled OTA session.

Although the team kept its statement short and sweet, that wasn't the case for everyone. Several Eagles players blasted Trump for cancelling the visit. In a statement on Monday, Trump had mentioned that one of the reasons he called off the ceremony is because the Eagles "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

Many Eagles players, including Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Zach Ertz then pointed out that every player on the roster did, in fact, stand for the national anthem during the 2017 season.

In a lengthy tweet, Jenkins also pointed out the good things that the Eagles have accomplished off-the-field over the past year.

"We've fed the hungry, we've mentored our youth, we've fought to create opportunities for communities and individuals who have been disenfranchised, we've given scholarships, and the list goes on," Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins also pointed out that Long played for free in 2017 after donating his entire salary to charity.

According to Jenkins, Trump's decision to cancel the event "was made to lie, and paint the picture that [Eagles] players are anti-America, anti-flag, anti-military."

Both Ertz and Long took issue with the fact that Fox News used Trump's statement to insinuate that the Eagles had been kneeling for the anthem in 2017, which wasn't the case.

Imagine wanting to please the boss so very badly that you run stills of guys knelt down PRAYING during pregame. Not one Eagles player knelt for the anthem this yr. Keep carrying his water to sow division while misrepresenting Christian men. Aren’t many of your viewers.. nevermind https://t.co/QdlOvL0btq — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 5, 2018

This can’t be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this... https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

Fox News later apologized for their segment.

The situation between the Eagles and the White House apparently started on Friday when the two sides began finalizing the details for Tuesday's trip. According to multiple reports, the Eagles were planning to send less than 15 players to the event, which didn't sit well with the White House. The White House released a statement on Tuesday that said it sensed a "lack of good faith" from the Eagles while planning the event, which led to the cancellation.