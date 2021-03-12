The Philadelphia Eagles continue to inch their way to get under the salary cap, restructuring the contract of Brandon Brooks Friday -- a much-needed move for a franchise pillar on the offensive line (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler). The Eagles will save $7,068,750 in salary cap space with the Brooks restructure (per Over The Cap), a necessary move considering Brooks has four years remaining on a $71.6 million extension he signed in 2019.

Brooks, a key piece of the Eagles' offensive line, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon. He was healthy enough to practice by the end of the season, but didn't play a game after tearing his left Achilles tendon while rehabbing a shoulder injury last offseason.

Brooks made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017-19 and is considered one of the best guards in football. Injuries have hurt the 31-year-old Brooks, but he's a stalwart on the Eagles' offensive line at right guard, between Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson -- two of the best players at their respective positions. With Brooks set for 2021 and Kelce returning on a new deal, the Eagles do not have to restructure Johnson's contract.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Johnson was willing to restructure his contract with the Eagles -- which is unnecessary now because of Brooks' extension. The Eagles will be a projected $10.4 million over the salary cap of $182.5 million with a few moves still to go.

Philadelphia has made plenty of moves to get under the salary cap over the past week. The team saved salary cap space with the release of DeSean Jackson and the restructuring of Darius Slay and Jason Kelce's contracts. The Eagles also restructured the contracts of left guard Isaac Seumalo and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave this week.

Philadelphia has been restructuring deals of players that will play a significant role in the team's rebuild. The move eliminates future cap space in 2022, but these players were unlikely to get released next year anyway -- hence the ability to restructure their deals.