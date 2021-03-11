The Philadelphia Eagles continue to make moves to get under the newly established salary cap number, starting with a major restructure that could help the team become active in free agency when the new league year starts next week. Philadelphia restructured the contract of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave Thursday, saving $9.408 million of salary cap space (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) -- a significant amount for a team looking to get under the threshold of $182.5 million.

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million deal last season with the Eagles, making the restructure an easy decision for both he and the front office. Hargrave ended the year with eight pressures, three sacks, and four quarterback hits in his final five games for the Eagles -- finishing with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 17 pressures on the year.

Philadelphia has made a plethora of moves in an attempt to get under the salary cap over the past week. The team saved salary cap space with the release of DeSean Jackson and the restructuring of Darius Slay and Jason Kelce's contracts. They also restructured the contract of left guard Isaac Seumalo -- another key piece of their future -- saving $2.408 million in cap space. Per Over the Cap, the Eagles have $17.46 million over the salary cap -- with plenty of moves to go.

Hargrave's restructure takes away the option to save significant salary cap space in 2022 by cutting or releasing him, but this move shows the Eagles commitment to him over the final two years of his deal. Trading or releasing Zach Ertz, giving Derek Barnett an extension, and restructuring the contracts of Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham would be enough to put the Eagles under the cap by the start of the new league year.