Eagles' Ronald Darby carted off with apparently serious ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles defense suffered what could potentially be a big blow on Sunday, as cornerback Ronald Darby left the team's Week 1 game with what appears to be a very serious ankle injury. Darby was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast after suffering a non-contact injury on a scramble attempt by Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cart coming out for Ronald Darby. Right foot/ankle. Replay did not look good. Non-contact on a Cousins scramble. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 10, 2017

Eagles sideline in distress as corner Ronald Darby receives medical attention. Being carted off the field now — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 10, 2017

Darby appears to have an air cast on him as he's after off. The way his ankle looked while on the ground, that's not surprising. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2017

The Eagles quickly announced that Darby would not return to the game, and while I am not a doctor, it appeared fairly clear to all that watched the play that he had dislocated his ankle.

Injury Update: CB Ronald Darby (right ankle) will not return. https://t.co/Gat2ERCdhv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017

Making the situation even worse for the Eagles, they only dressed three cornerbacks for the game, according to beat writer Jimmy Kempski.

Eagles only dressed three corners. Jaylen Watkins just became a very important player for the Eagles today. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 10, 2017

Darby was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills during training camp, with the Eagles sending Jordan Matthews to Buffalo along with a third-round pick in exchange for the corner's services. Darby was expected to man one of the starting cornerback positions for the Eagles throughout the season, and his acquisition was a big one for a defense that had been considered incredibly strong up front but significantly weaker on the back end, and especially on the perimeter.