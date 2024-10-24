PHILADELPHIA -- There is an argument to be made Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the best wide receiver duo in football.

Chase and Higgins are tied for the most receiving touchdowns by a teammate duo over the last three seasons with 37. They are fifth in receiving yards by a teammate duo with 4,908.

This season, the trend has continued. Chase and Higgins have combined for 961 yards as a duo, trailing only Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs for the most (and Collins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury).

The Philadelphia Eagles have two standout young cornerbacks who have thrived in their rookie season. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have established their roles in the Eagles secondary, Mitchell on the outside and DeJean in the slot.

They'll see plenty of Chase and Higgins on Sunday.

"They're two great receivers and they have a great quarterback, too, so it's going to be a challenge," Mitchell said. "It's going to be a good matchup, so I have to make sure I'm technically sound."

Fortunately the Eagles have a wide receiver duo of their own who can prepare the rookie corners for Chase and Higgins. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are tied with Chase and Higgins for the most receiving touchdowns by a teammate duo (37) and second in receiving yards (5,837).

There's an argument Brown and Smith are the best wide receiver duo in football too.

"It helps us seeing A.J. and DeVonta and our receivers in practice every week, so that helps us, but they present their challenges," DeJean said. "Ja'Marr and Burrow have played together for a while and you throw Tee Higgins in there, he's another good receiver. Big guy. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us. We just have to stay focused and prepare throughout the week."

The key for Chase and Higgins being as efficient as they've been is Burrow. The Bengals quarterback has 21 completions of 50+ yards since 2021, the most in the NFL. Burrow's 7.0 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season is fourth in the NFL and his 14 touchdown passes this season are also fourth in the league.

"Their quarterback's pretty good," DeJean said. "He likes to stay on time, he can throw the deep ball, throw over the middle, throw shorts, so we have to get him off schedule a little bit, get him off his spot, try to speed him up a little bit.

"Obviously he's got a lot of targets out there that are pretty good, including their tight ends as well as their receivers. Coverage as a whole we're going to have to be focused every single snap."

Burrow is the best quarterback both Mitchell and DeJean have faced together since joining the NFL. He'll be testing them thoughout the game on Sunday, looking for the big play.

Mitchell and DeJean believe they are ready to pass the test.

"It's just about going out and competing," Mitchell said. "That's all it is."