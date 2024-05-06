PHILADELPHIA -- Johnny Wilson stuck out like a sore thumb when watching the individual drills at Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp practice. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, there aren't many wideouts that match Wilson's height.

Which is how Harold Carmichael came into the picture. The sixth-rounder out of Florida State admitted he modeled his game after Carmichael, who was listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds when he played for the Eagles. Wilson's favorite route is the fade, so that checks out.

"My whole life I've always been the taller, taller guy, but I had a lot of dudes to try to model my game after and just through practice and repetition," Wilson said at Eagles rookie minicamp Friday. "Harold Carmichael, I love seeing his highlights and his film play. Alshon Jeffery was a dog here, DeSean Jackson, his separation at the second level was great.

"Other dudes in the league, Davante Adams and Mike Evans are two I tried to model my game after for the longest time."

As Wilson's height stood out from the other wide recievers at rookie minicamp, specifically Jakeem Grant -- as the nine-year veteran was with the Eagles on a tryout this weekend. Grant is listed at 5-foot-6, a full foot shorter than Wilson.

Wilson's height has led to speculation he could switch positions from wide receiver to tight end. The Eagles are thin at the position behind Dallas Goedert and C.J. Uzomah and plenty of tall wideouts have made the transition.

The position switch isn't going to happen in Philadelphia at this moment.

"I play receiver," Wilson said. "A lot of people have opinions on what I should be. I'm on this team. I play for the Eagles. There's been no talk for me being a tight end."

Wilson doesn't need to contribute right away with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver, yet the Eagles are looking for depth behind both players. There's an opportunity for Wilson to make his mark in Year 1, thanks to his frame.

"Being this size and being able to do some of things I'm able to do with my body," Wilson said. "With long arms, sometimes it's an advantage against smaller corners and smaller defenders. Over the years, I've just tried to use my body to my advantage."