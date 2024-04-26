Quinyon Mitchell didn't mince any words when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him as the first cornerback off the board in the NFL Draft. Mitchell will get his opportunity to play with Darius Slay, a player he idolizes among the best at the position.

"The biggest thing is longevity," Mitchell said in his pre-draft presser with the Eagles. "He been doing it for a long time, been playing some great football. He can play off man, he can play press man. That's just somebody I model my game after."

Mitchell has made it no secret he models his game after Slay, who is entering his 12th year in the league. Even though Slay isn't the dominant cornerback he once was, he still is a very good cornerback at age 33 and able to hold his own against the best receivers in football.

Slay is well aware his time in the NFL is nearing the end, and he's been more than willing to groom the next generation of cornerbacks. This is why it wasn't much of a surprise when Slay offered his words of encouragement for Mitchell, who may be the player to unseat him as CB1 some day.

Leave it to Slay to make sure he's going to train Mitchell to take his job in Philadelphia.

Mitchell might not be starting Week 1 in a crowded Eagles cornerback room, yet there's a good bet he'll have a significant role in the defense immediately. Slay's starting job is on lock, but James Bradberry has an uncertain future. Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks showed promise in their rookie season, and Isaiah Rodgers is coming off a season-long suspension for gambling.

Avonte Maddox is also in the mix when healthy, creating incredible competition come this summer. Mitchell may not have been picked as high as he wanted, but the Eagles are where he wanted to be.

Playing with Slay in Year 1 in the NFL is the cherry on top.

"I feel like everything happened for a reason," Mitchell said. "I mean, I'm in the right fit, with the right organization right now. I feel good. I'm excited and I'm ready to get to work."