Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor sustained an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. The Eagles are expected to place him on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Reagor's injury is similar to the one that sidelined Saints quarterback Drew Brees for five weeks last season.

The 21st overall pick in this year's draft, Reagor, who caught all four of his targets for 41 yards this past Sunday, caught one of his four targets for 55 yards in the Eagles' season-opening loss to the Washington Football Team. Reagor was able to play in Week 1 despite being limited by a shoulder injury during that week's practices.

The Eagles' injury woes at receiver also include Alshon Jeffery who has not practiced with the team since suffering a Lisfranc injury last December that required surgery. With the Eagles' limited at receiver, Carson Wentz's favorite target through two games has been tight end Dallas Goedert, who leads Philadelphia with 12 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. DeSean Jackson, the team's 33-year-old veteran, is the only other Eagles player who has reached the 100-yard receiving barrier through two games.

With veteran DeSean Jackson receiving a rest day, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower were the lone Eagles receivers that took part in Wednesday's practice. The 0-2 Eagles will look to finally crack the winner's column this Sunday against the also winless Bengals.