Eagles rookie Sidney Jones will reportedly make NFL debut vs. Cowboys on Sunday

After a long wait, Philadelphia Eagles rookie Sidney Jones will finally make his NFL debut on Sunday. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are activating their second-round pick for the first time, and he will play against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Jones was considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2017 draft (he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2015 and 2016), but he tore his Achilles tendon while working out during the University of Washington pro day in March.

As a result, he fell to the Eagles in the middle of the second round, where they selected him with the No. 43 overall pick. He was then placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list to start the season but has been working his way back into playing shape all year.

Philly getting Jones back as it heads into the playoffs should give the team a nice boost to its cornerback rotation, even if he doesn't play a significant helping of snaps. The Cowboys are a pretty good opponent for Jones to make his debut against as well, as their receivers have struggled to create separation for most of the season, and Dak Prescott has taken a step backward during his sophomore campaign.

The Eagles' defensive backs have been solid for most of the year but have lately struggled, especially when hit with double-moves by wide receivers. (They've given up at least one touchdown to a double-move in three straight games.) If Jones can provide a lift to an already very good defense, that can help the Eagles partially make up for the absence of Carson Wentz throughout their playoff run.