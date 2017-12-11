Eagles rule out Carson Wentz for rest of game after quarterback suffers knee injuy
Wentz suffered a knee injury while diving for the end zone
One of the NFL's brightest stars is done for the day.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a left knee injury while diving for the goal line on a touchdown scramble that was eventually overturned by penalty. Wentz was hit by two Rams while diving for the end zone and had his knee bend awkwardly on the play.
Wentz remained in the game and threw a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery later in the drive.
Soon after that play, Wentz was taken to the locker room by the Eagles' medical staff. He was able to walk through the tunnel on his own power but FOX's Erin Andrews reported during the broadcast that members of the medical team walked out of the back shaking their heads, and Wentz quickly ruled out by the team.
Wentz is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign. He set an Eagles record Sunday by throwing his 32nd touchdown pass of the season, then upped his total to 33 with the toss to Jeffery above. He has thrown only seven interceptions on the year and had led the Eagles to a 10-2 record heading into Sunday's play. If he has to miss any length of time, it would obviously be detrimental to the Eagles, but if his absence is lengthy, it would be a crushing blow to their Super Bowl hopes.
This post will be updated if and when the Eagles provide definitive information on the severity of Wentz's injury. You can follow all the action in the Eagles-Rams game in our live blog.
