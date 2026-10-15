The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their starting quarterback this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as the team has ruled out Jalen Hurts due to a superficial blood clot.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that it was believed that Hurts suffered a calf injury during the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the team traveled to London for their Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts underwent an ultrasound that revealed a blood clot. The Eagles' medical staff and doctors concluded Hurts was safe to suit up and play.

However, during a follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday of this week, the staff discovered movement in the blood clot, which led the team to rule him out for Sunday.

Read the Eagles' full statement below:

"On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. "Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team's flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. "Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. "On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority."

This is a developing story.