Saquon Barkley capped off a spectacular first season with the Philadelphia Eagles with a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and he celebrated accordingly. Barkley joined his teammates in the locker room and put on a beer-shotgunning clinic.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with teammate Jalen Hurts, Barkley was presented with the video of his lightning fast chug. Barkley confessed he actually lost a chug-off with another teammate in that clip, but he credited his time at Penn State for teaching him how to throw one back expeditiously.

"I think I actually lost that one," Barkley said. "I came in seeing everybody celebrating and partying. Back in my day, I did go to Penn State, so I had my party days."

That's when Fallon brought out the entire Eagles' starting offensive line for a beer-shotgunning competition. In that one, Barkley did emerge victorious. Just another accomplishment for him to add to his growing resume.

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley rushed for an NFL-leading 2,005 yards. He also scored a total of 15 touchdowns and took home Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Awards. Throughout the Eagles' postseason run, Barkley totaled 574 total yards and five touchdowns in four games.