Eagles' Saquon Barkley, family unharmed after attempted home invasion

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his family were not harmed following an attempted home invasion Saturday morning, per the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.

The incident happened around 5 a.m., according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Police are in pursuit of a white SUV and two suspects they believe participated in the alleged crime, and at least one of the suspects entered the Barkley family's house while they were inside.

"We know there's more than one, but we're still trying to determine how many were involved," Captain Tyler Moyer of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department said, via NBC 10 Philadelphia. "All of the occupants in the home were physically OK, obviously a little unsettled as anybody would be, but nobody was harmed."

The district attorney's office currently believes nothing was taken during the alleged robbery.

"We are incredibly grateful that the Barkley family was not injured during this incident. We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area around 5:00 a.m. If you saw anything unusual or have video that may assist investigators, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately," the D.A.'s office said in a statement on Facebook.

Barkley isn't the first NFL superstar to be targeted of late. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have also been targets. Four men were arrested in Jan. 2025 in connection with a burglary at Burrow's home. In February 2025, the United States charged seven people in connection to burglaries of Burrow, Mahomes, Los Angeles Laker star Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars and Bobby Portis of the Miami Heat.

That's why police are working in tandem with federal law enforcement to determine if this attempted burglary was connected to those of other high-profile athletes.

"We will look at all angles of this because we know, obviously, it's been all over the news in the past few years about different professional athletes' homes getting burglarized," Moyer said.