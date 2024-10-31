PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley had the opportunity of a lifetime on his off-day this week, one the Philadelphia Eagles running back may never experience again.

Eagles senior adviser to the general manager Dom DiSandro asked Barkley last week if he would be interested in joining team owner Jeffrey Lurie at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore. No-brainer right?

President Barack Obama was also in attendance.

"I don't know who would say no to that," Barkley said. "My initial reaction was like, that's pretty cool."

Barkley typically has a calm demeanor. There's a different level of pressure when meeting a president, especially spending several hours with one.

"I guess I wasn't nervous until I got to the range," Barkley said with a smile. "You see him there and I'm like 'How do I start this conversation? What do I say?'

"He comes up to me and says Saquon! Came right up to me and made it so much easier on me so it was a cool experience."

There were so many questions Barkley wanted to ask Obama, nothing involved with politics. Barkley isn't a political guy, nor does he care what party the president represents. In Barkley's mind, it's the president of the United States.

"The coolest thing I took away from my experience with him was how he treats people, from the caddie, to anybody that came up to him, looked him in the eye. He made sure he had conversations with him, asked him what their name was," Barkley said. "When you're at that level, and you still take the time to do that, it was genuine too.

"You could tell it was genuine. It inspires me -- I try to do that already -- but you can always try to do that even more."

Barkley had plenty of questions about leadership, one of the biggest assets he brings to the Eagles. There's no secret the Eagles are a more connected group with Barkley around, yet the running back strives to be even better.

"I want to keep it to myself. But it was a really thought-out answer," Barkley said on his questions to Obama about leadership. "Not just implying to what I can do as a leader in the locker room, but everyday life.

"And what I inspire to be during football and after football too."

An avid golfer, Barkley revealed the details of the match with Obama. The president was teammates with Lurie while Barkley was with Obama's golf partner Mike. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in attendance too, but he watched.

Barkley said he finished the Quarry Holes (16,17, and 18 at Merion) with a bogey, double bogey, and bogey. He couldn't go the full 18 holes without displaying some level of trash talk. Barkley is a competitor after all.

"They were winning the match, [Barack] and Mr. Lurie," Barkley said. "They had the lead and [I] said something to the notion of 'Let's see if he can finish there.' I don't got the exact number, but he was the first president two times to do something in the race and how he finished the race off.

"He showed he was a finisher already, so he kinda was quick on his feet with that answer. Fun experience."

Barkley couldn't make a putt all day, and admitted he didn't care when he had his final putt on 18. As golfers know, those are usually the ones that go in. It did for Barkley.

No matter how the day turned out, it was one Barkley will never forget.

"I don't know if it will get any better than that to be honest," Barkley said. "It's an honor to play with him."

Now that Obama is off the bucket list to golf with, who's next?

"Maybe Tiger," Barkley said with a smile. "So Tiger Woods would be next."