PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley had his first fumble with the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a lot of questioning on whether it should have been one at all.

Barkley looked down on a 3-yard run that was ruled a fumble, which was picked up by Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Trayvon Walker and was run back for a touchdown to cut the Eagles' lead to 22-16 (Jacksonville got a two-point conversion). The Jaguars scored 16 points in 14 seconds as the Eagles led 22-0 at one point.

The play was reviewed but the officials ruled Barkley fumbled. Upon further review, that was certainly left up to interpretation. The officials essentially said that Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller's touch wouldn't have counted as a tackle. Barkley stepped on his teammate's foot, which caused him to trip, hit the ground and fumble ... therefore it was not down by contact (per their interpretation).

The officials later overturned an Andre Cisco interception off Jalen Hurts when the ball hit the ground. Of course, that review didn't take long to determine.

There could be a further explanation for the review after the game and what the officials determined. They arguably have missed this one, but its up for interpretation.