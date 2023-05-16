The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be one of the most anticipated teams to watch on the NFL calendar this season, thanks to a thrilling Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship last year. Philadelphia won a franchise-record 14 regular season games and cruised through the NFC playoffs en route to Super Bowl LVII -- losing on a last-second field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Based on opponent win percentage from last season, the Eagles have the hardest strength of schedule in the league (.566). Included in that schedule are a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs, and NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers (Week 13), and a Christmas Day showdown with the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Week 16).

The Eagles have a prime-time-heavy schedule in 2023. Here is the entire Eagles schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Patriots Sept. 10 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Vikings Sept. 14 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 3 at Buccaneers Sept. 25 7:15 p.m. ABC 4 vs. Commanders Oct. 1 1 p.m. Fox 5 at Rams Oct. 8 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 at Jets Oct. 15 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 vs. Dolphins Oct. 22 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 at Commanders Oct. 29 1 p.m. Fox 9 vs. Cowboys Nov. 5 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Bye 11 at Chiefs Nov. 20 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 12 vs. Bills Nov. 26 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 vs. 49ers Dec. 3 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 at Cowboys Dec. 10 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 at Seahawks Dec. 17 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 vs. Giants Dec. 25 4:30 p.m. Fox 17 vs. Cardinals Dec. 31 1 p.m. Fox 18 at Giants TBD TBD TBD

Key schedule observations

The Eagles have five prime-time games on the season, which doesn't include the Christmas Day showdown with the Giants.

Philadelphia will begin the season on the road for the fourth straight year, the franchise's longest stretch of consecutive road games to start a season since six straight from 1983-88.

The Eagles and Cowboys will have another prime-time game, which has taken place every season since 2007.

Philadelphia will play on Christmas for the third time in franchise history (Eagles previously faced the Cowboys on the road in 2006 and hosted the Raiders in 2017).

The Eagles have two Super Bowl rematches -- Week 1 at the Patriots (XXXIX, LII) and Week 11 at the Chiefs (LVII).

Philadelphia has three Monday games in a season for the first time since 2006.

The Eagles home opener will be on Thursday night for the second time in franchise history (hosted NFL Kickoff Game in 2018).

Hardest schedule in the NFL? That belongs to the Eagles based on opponents' 2022 win percentage

Toughest stretch

The Eagles were always going to have a brutal schedule based on the 2023 opponents, but their Week 11-15 stretch may be the toughest in the NFL. Here are the Eagles' five opponents following their Week 10 bye.

Week 11 -- at Chiefs (14-3)

Week 12 -- vs. Bills (13-3)

Week 13 -- vs. 49ers (13-4)

Week 14 -- at Cowboys (12-5)

Week 15 -- at Seahawks (9-8)

That's a 61-23 record, an astonishing .726 win percentage. The Eagles will be facing the Chiefs coming out of a bye, the Bills on a short week, and the Cowboys and Seahawks on the road (haven't won in Dallas since 2017 and Seattle since 2008). A 3-2 stretch here would be very good for a team that is considered to be the best in the NFC.

Pivotal matchups

The five biggest matchups for the Eagles in 2023 can be read here -- also known as the five must-see games for Philadelphia. Here were the five selected:

5. Week 1 -- at Patriots

4. Week 12 -- vs. Bills

3. Week 14 -- at Cowboys

2. Week 13 -- vs. 49ers

1. Week 11 -- at Chiefs

Game-by-game predictions

Week 1: at Patriots

Spread: Eagles -5

Eagles -5 Opponent O/U win total: 7.5

A Super Bowl LII rematch is at stake here -- and the first time the Eagles will face the Patriots without Tom Brady at quarterback since 1999. Philadelphia hasn't played at Gillette Stadium since 2015.

This game will be a big one for New England, as Brady is being honored in his first game since retirement, but the Eagles will be looking to show the world they're still one of the best teams in the NFL. 24 points should be enough to beat New England.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Patriots 17

Record: 1-0

Week 2: vs. Vikings

Opponent O/U win total: 8.5

The Eagles and Vikings will square off one year after a Week 2 showdown in prime time during which the Eagles won, 24-7 -- a game that really wasn't that close.

This may be a short week, but it's the Eagles' home opener against a 13-win team from last season.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Vikings 20

Record: 2-0

Week 3: at Buccaneers

Opponent O/U win total: 6.5

Philadelphia will play Tampa Bay in a rematch of the 2021 NFC wild-card playoff loss, facing the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for the first time since that defeat.

The Eagles get 11 days rest to face a Tampa Bay team that likely will have Baker Mayfield at quarterback with an aging defense.

Prediction: Eagles 33, Buccaneers 16

Record: 3-0

Week 4: vs. Commanders

Opponent O/U win total: 6.5

The Eagles will look to seek revenge against the team that handed them their first loss last season -- at home. Think this date is circled on the calendar?

While the Commanders have an improved secondary, the Eagles should win if they avoid critical turnovers.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 23

Record: 4-0

Week 5: at Rams

Opponent O/U win total: 6.5

The Eagles travel to SoFi Stadium for the first time as they face the Rams for the first time in three years -- a matchup between the last two NFC champions.

While Philadelphia is traveling out west, this matchup shouldn't be daunting for the Eagles -- especially against a Rams defense that has a lot of holes outside of Aaron Donald.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Rams 21

Record: 5-0

Week 6: at Jets

Opponent O/U win total: 9.5

The Eagles have never lost to the Jets in franchise history, but will be facing Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium this time around. Philadelphia is 12-0 against the Jets, so history will be on the line.

This will be a tough matchup, one in which the offense may have to score 30 to win. This game will depend on how the Jets offensive line can hold up.

Prediction: Jets 34, Eagles 31

Record: 5-1

Week 7: vs. Dolphins

Opponent O/U win total: 9.5

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will face off as professionals for the first time (both were teammates at Alabama and on the 2017 national championship team). The Eagles will have problems covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, making this matchup tough to predict.

It feels like a huge day for Hurts on the ground. That will be the difference.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Dolphins 24

Record: 6-1

Week 8: at Commanders

Opponent O/U win total: 6.5

A rematch in Washington? The Commanders should be better in the second meeting, but this game will come down to turnovers again. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both had big games in Washington last year -- and Hurts has never lost as a starter at FedExField.

Prediction: Eagles 36, Commanders 22

Record: 7-1

Week 9: vs. Cowboys

Opponent O/U win total: 9.5

A nationally televised game at home against the Cowboys? The Eagles will be fired up to make a statement in the NFC, where Philadelphia has had the advantage at Lincoln Financial Field in recent years.

This is a "control the NFC East" game. Like last year, Philadelphia will have this one circled if it wants home-field advantage.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Record: 8-1

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 11: at Chiefs



Opponent O/U win total: 11.5

This is the Super Bowl LVII rematch the league has been waiting for, even if it won't be in the NFL Kickoff game. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes -- what can be better?

The Eagles are coming off a bye -- but so are the Chiefs. Andy Reid is excellent coming off a bye week, doing the Eagles no favors here as they begin their toughest stretch of the season.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Eagles 26

Record: 8-2

Week 12: vs. Bills

Opponent O/U win total: 10.5

Jalen Hurts will face Josh Allen for the first time in a matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. The Bills haven't played in Philadelphia since 2015, so this will be a fun matchup between two passionate fanbases.

This is another statement game for the Eagles in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. A short week won't matter in this shootout.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Bills 35

Record: 9-2

Week 13: vs. 49ers

Opponent O/U win total: 11.5

The rematch of the NFC Championship Game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field. Perhaps Brock Purdy will be back in time for the 49ers for this showdown.

Again, the Eagles have all the offseason quotes of the 49ers stored up. They'll be fired up to tell the NFC that the gauntlet will go through Philadelphia.

Prediction: Eagles 24, 49ers 20

Record: 10-2

Week 14: at Cowboys

Opponent O/U win total: 9.5

The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017, and always seem to have trouble against Prescott in Dallas. This is going to be a very tough game for Philadelphia, even if Hurts plays.

A win against Dallas would wrap up the NFC East, giving Philadelphia full control of the division. The NFC East won't be decided yet.

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Eagles 31

Record: 10-3

Week 15: at Seahawks

Opponent O/U win total: 8.5

Don't underestimate this Seahawks team, the final game in this crucial five-game scratch. Seattle could play spoiler for a lot of teams in the NFC with the roster it has impressively built over the past two years.

The Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks since 2008, losing seven straight games to Seattle. This will be a tough demon to exercise, but Philadelphia gets a massive win before Christmas.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Seahawks 27

Record: 11-3

Week 16: vs. Giants

Opponent O/U win total: 8.5

Philadelphia beat New York in all three matchups last season, including in the NFC divisional round. The Eagles have the Giants' number, even if New York is improved from last year.

Christmas Day at Lincoln Financial Field. This will feel like a playoff game.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Giants 21

Record: 12-3

Week 17: vs. Cardinals

Opponent O/U win total: 5.5

The Eagles will face former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the first time (now the Cardinals head coach). This game may mean something to the defense, especially since it is facing one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Home-field advantage may be at stake.

Prediction: Eagles 45, Cardinals 17

Record: 13-3

Week 18: at Giants

Opponent O/U win total: 8.5

This game may mean more to the Giants than the Eagles, who may have home-field advantage wrapped up. If Jalen Hurts does play, the Eagles will win 14 games for the second consecutive year.

More proof a tougher schedule doesn't mean the Eagles will be worse. This is still a very good roster.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Giants 24

Record: 14-3