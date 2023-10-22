PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are set to let Sydney Brown loose.

League sources confirm Brown will make his first career start at safety for the Eagles in Sunday night's showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Brown will start alongside of Terrell Edmunds at safety, as Reed Blankenship (ribs) is out. Blankenship was injured on an illegal block by Allen Lazard in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets and didn't practice all week, setting the stage for Brown to make his first start.

Brown, the Eagles' rookie third-round pick, has played just 16 snaps this season and has a pass defensed in limited action. He's battled a hamstring injury over the past few weeks, but is 100% and good to go against the Dolphins.

The Eagles are depleted at safety with Blankenship out and Justin Evans on injured reserve, both of whom started in Week 1. With Brown and Edmunds the lone safeties from the initial 53-man roster still active, undrafted rookie Mekhi Garner will also get an opportunity as the third safety this week. Garner made his debut last week and played 22 snaps.

The Eagles' depleted secondary will also be down Bradley Roby at slot cornerback, as he was listed as out with a shoulder injury. Undrafted rookie Eli Ricks is moving back to the slot, per league sources, and will play a significant amount of snaps. Practice squad elevation Josiah Scott, who signed with the team earlier this week, also will see time in the slot.

Scott has played 29 games over the last two years with the Eagles, so he is familiar with the terminology of the defense (even with a new defensive coordinator). He had two interceptions in 16 games, but also allowed four pass touchdowns in coverage.

Darius Slay (knee) was not given an injury designation, so he will start alongside James Bradberry at outside cornerback. Edmunds and Brown will join them at safety with Ricks and Scott sharing snaps in the slot. This group will go up against a Dolphins passing game that ranks first in the NFL (316.8 yards per game) with Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill leading the charge.