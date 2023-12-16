Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro will not be allowed on the field for the remainder of the regular season, per the Associated Press. DiSandro was barred from the sideline for last Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys following an incident with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw that resulted in both player and staffer getting ejected from the game.

Per a pool report from NFL referee Walt Anderson on Dec. 3, DiSandro was "contributing to the escalation" of the argument, which led to him being tossed from the game. DiSandro can still travel with the team and perform his game-day activities, but can not be on the field for the remaining four regular-season games.

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty, but was not suspended.

DiSandro's suspension was handled via Article 8 of the NFL rulebook, which states that non-player personnel of a club are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League. Violations before or during the game may also result in disqualification. Any violations at the game site on the day of the game, including postgame, may result in discipline by the Commissioner.

DiSandro also serves as the senior advisor to the general manager for the team, having the job for 25 seasons. He joined the Eagles when Andy Reid was hired as head coach in 1999 and always was seen by his side during and after games.

Known as "Big Dom" in Philadelphia, DiSandro oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. Other jobs DiSandro has with the Eagles are directing security at the team's training complex, responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

DiSandro did meet with Goodell last week, per the Associated Press. He can return to the sideline for the postseason.