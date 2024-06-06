Dom DiSandro's job description just got a bit larger on Thursday. The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced, among other personnel moves, that they have now placed him in charge of "gameday coaching operations." As The Philadelphia Inquirer highlights, DiSandro, who is known within the organization as "Big Dom," will oversee Nick Sirianni's coaches on gamedays. DiSandro is also listed as the senior adviser to the general manager and chief security officer.

The Inquirer also reports that this addition to his job description was likely meant to help prevent the league from being able to discipline him should there be another sidelined incident like there was in 2023. DiSandro was involved in a sideline altercation during the Eagles Dec. 3 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Philly wideout DeVonta Smith was slammed to the ground by Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw, which sparked a scuffle between the two teams. DiSandro stepped in to separate the players and touched Greenlaw, to which he responded by hitting him in the face.

Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game and DiSandro was later suspended from the sidelined for the remainder of that regular season and fined $100K (which the Eagles reportedly paid). DiSandro was suspended under Rule 13, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook, which notes that "non-player personnel of a club (e.g., management personnel, coaches, trainers, equipment personnel) are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League."

The Eagles went 1-4 over the span when DiSandro was barred from the sidelined, but were able to return in the playoffs where they fell to the Buccaneers during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Given that definition of why the league elected to punish DiSandro in the manner in which it did, it's unclear how this new title could help curb a punishment in the future as The Inquirer suggests. In any event, DiSandro, who is entering his 26th season with the franchise, will now have an even heavier eye over the Eagles, which now includes overseeing Sirianni's coaching staff on gamedays.