The Philadelphia Eagles used their final draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra at No. 198 overall in the sixth round. Calcaterra caught 38 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season for the Mustangs.

Calcaterra will compete for one of the tight end spots on the Eagles roster with Jack Stoll and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (converted from wide receiver). Tyree Jackson's recovery from injury will play a role in Calcaterra's roster chances.

Here's a scouting report and three things to know on the Eagles' newest tight end:

'F' tight end

Calcaterra projectes as a 'F' tight end at the next level, which means he can play slot receiver, fullback, and maybe some wide receiver. He's also a good pass blocker, not having a single blocking penalty last season.

Former EMT

Calcaterra actually retired from football due to multiple concussions in November of 2019. What did he do with his second career? He took EMT classes and eventually earned his license, working with an ambulance company. Calcaterra had a passion to become a firefighter and went to fire technology school, while also working a construction job.

Calcaterra returned to football thanks to being inspired by the 2020 NFL Draft and transferred to SMU.

Best friends with an All-Pro TE

Calcaterra first played at Oklahoma before transferring to SMU, and his best friend at Oklahoma was Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who led NFL tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) -- earning a First Team All-Pro selection. Calcaterra was also close with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma.

Scouting report

Strengths

Receiving tight end.

Decent burst off the ball, and gliding running style is what stands out most about his game.

Runs sharp routes and plants and drives back to the football on comebacks.

Good hands. Just enough speed to stretch it vertically.

One-trick pony type, but his specialty is, of course, how TEs are being used in today's NFL.

Weaknesses