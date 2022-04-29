The Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Houston Texans to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall. Philadelphia moved up from the No. 15 spot (their first of two first-round selections), giving up their first (No. 15), a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-round picks (No. 162, No. 166) to Houston for the rights to select Davis.

Davis had two sacks and five tackles for loss in 2021 for the national champion Bulldogs, having 32 tackles in 14 games. He also had five quarterback hits and 17 hurries last year.

Here are three things to know about the Eagles' newest defensive tackle:

Award winner

Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award last season, given to the best defensive player in college football. He also won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman. An unanimous All-America selection, Davis was a force for the national championship team at Georgia. He's not an excellent pass-rusher, but is dominant against the run -- having an 85.9 run defense grade over the past two seasons. That was the best in the SEC.

Davis projects as a nose tackle in the NFL and will slide into the rotation with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

Fastest 340+ pound lineman

Davis showcased tremendous speed at the NFL combine, running a 4.78 40-yard dash time for a player that weighs 341 pounds. That's the fastest 40 time for a player listed at 340 pounds or more since 2000, beating Dontari Poe's time of 4.89. Davis and Poe are the only two players over 340 pounds to run sub 5.00 second 40 times.

Can play offense

Davis actually has 12 career snaps on offense in goal-line situations, including one career rushing touchdown. The Eagles could use the Davis in sub-packages on the goal line as an extra blocker, or use his athleticism to provide a change-up for defensives looking to stop the league's No. 1 rushing offense from last year.

Scouting report

Strengths

Classic oversized nose tackle who will make big defensive tackles look small on the field.

Absolutely mammoth individual with length that matches his immense girth.

Great athlete for his size.

Has enough athleticism to get lateral on stretch runs.

Block disengaging is, of course, a strength.

Supreme pop on contact.

Impressive closing speed in space on running backs.

High floor, lower ceiling DT.

Weaknesses