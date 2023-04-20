The Eagles are set to hire longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia as part of their revamped defensive staff, the team confirmed Thursday. Patricia appeared as a new member of Philadelphia's staff on the team's official website but was quickly deleted. Head coach Nick Sirianni, however, suggested to reporters later that an official hiring is imminent, saying "we're trending in that direction."

Patricia, 48, was initially listed as a senior defensive assistant, per ESPN. Weeks earlier, the Boston Herald suggested Patricia had an opportunity to join the Eagles' staff, possibly as linebackers coach. That position has since been filled by former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who was hired in March. But Patricia is set to have some role under new coordinator Sean Desai, who was hired from the Seahawks to replace the departed Jonathan Gannon.

Sirianni said Thursday that he spoke with players, including cornerback Darius Slay Jr., about Patricia's expected arrival. Slay infamously feuded with Patricia during their shared time in Detroit, when Patricia went 13-29-1 in three years as the Lions' coach. Slay, who landed a new contract with the Eagles this offseason, seemingly signed off on the anticipated reunion, Sirianni suggested.

Patricia, meanwhile, spent the last two seasons working primarily with the Patriots' offense, which struggled mightily in 2022 while he served as a play-caller. Prior to that, and his tenure as Lions coach, he spent six seasons as the Patriots' defensive coordinator, including for two different Super Bowl championships.