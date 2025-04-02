Free agency was different for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, as the franchise wasn't as aggressive as in years past. Instead of landing the top free agents to make a talented roster even better, the Eagles had to let talented players depart over the past month.

Philadelphia was able to retain linebacker Zack Baun, who was the top target for the Eagles heading into free agency. They allowed pass rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, guard Mekhi Becton, linebacker Oren Burks, cornerback Darius Slay and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to depart in free agency. Philadelphia also traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and received guard Kenyon Green in return, capping off all the major departures from the roster.

The Eagles added several free agents on one-year deals, but have a few holes to fill on this roster heading into the draft. This is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, a unit that significantly got younger this offseason. This draft is an opportunity to add to the pass rush and secondary with younger players, hoping for the same effect as cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean made last season.

This is the Eagles' seven-round mock draft, along with potential moves this team could make to improve the roster.

2025 NFL Draft picks



Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 161 (from Houston)

Round 5, Pick 164 (from Cleveland)

Round 5, Pick 165 (from Washington)

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 1

No. 32: Colston Loveland (TE, Michigan)

The Eagles decide to be patient and not trade up from No. 32, a change from the typical aggressive form of general manager Howie Roseman. The patience pays off as Loveland falls down the draft and into their lap at No. 32.

Loveland was the primary target at Michigan last season, having 34.7% of the team's receiving yards (second most in country among tight ends). Whatever the future is for Dallas Goedert, Loveland can learn under him if Goedert remains as the No. 2 tight end -- giving the loaded Eagles offense another excellent blocker and pass catcher.

This pick would be a home run for the Eagles if Loveland falls due to his shoulder injury last year. Perhaps the Eagles become aggressive and trade up for him, but in this mock draft they didn't have to.

Round 2

Trade: No. 64 (2nd) and No. 168 (5th) to Carolina

Receive: No. 74 (3rd) and No. 111 (4th)

Roseman and the front office decide to trade down and acquire a higher fourth-round pick, while also having two picks in the third round. The Eagles weren't keeping all four fifth-round picks, so they used the last one (No. 168) as capital to acquire a high fourth-round pick.

Round 3

No. 74 (from Panthers): Elijah Roberts (EDGE, SMU)

A top-30 visit by the Eagles, the defense addresses the edge rusher position with Roberts. A finesse pass rusher, Roberts is a violent tackler off the edge who had 17.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons at SMU. The Eagles could use more pass rushers in the rotation, which Roberts would certainly address the depth on that unit.

No. 96: Charles Grant (OT, William & Mary)

Another one of the Eagles' top-30 visits, the team uses its original third-round pick to develop Grant at offensive tackle. Grant allowed just four sacks over 41 college starts at William & Mary (1,094 pass-blocking snaps), Grant has the athleticism that an offensive line coach like Jeff Stoutland craves. This is a project who can develop under Stoutland over the next several years until Lane Johnson is ready to pass the torch.

Round 4

No. 111 (from Panthers): Tez Johnson (WR, Oregon)

Johnson is on the board with that second pick from Carolina, an asset to the offense the Eagles can't pass up. A receiver who excels in the slot, Johnson is tough to bring down in the open field and a smooth route runner in the slot. Johnson would be a luxury for the Eagles, and another pass catcher in an already loaded offense.

If the Eagles move on from Jahan Dotson after 2025, Johnson can slide right in as the No. 3 wide receiver. He had 898 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and 3,889 receiving yards in his college career at Troy and Oregon.

No. 134: Tyler Baron (EDGE, Miami)

Another top-30 visit the Eagles brought in, they add more depth to the pass rush with Baron. Good at identifying the play and finding the football, Baron can move inside along with playing the edge. He finished with 19.0 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 college games.

Round 5

No. 161: Quincy Riley (CB, Louisville)

The Eagles address cornerback with Riley, who has the athleticism to make up for his inconsistencies in coverage. Riley can develop in a cornerback room behind Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson -- learning how to improve his technique in the NFL.

Trade No. 164 (5th) to Seattle

Receive No. 172 (5th) and No. 223 (7th)

The Eagles weren't going to keep all these fifth-round picks, already trading one earlier in the draft. They trade back again in order to get an extra pick later in the draft. Having the next pick makes this move easier.

No. 165: Upton Stout (S, Western Kentucky)

While it took until the fifth round, the Eagles add a safety with upside in Stout. Undersized to play cornerback, Stout's athleticism could have him as a hybrid player at cornerback and safety. He's also very aggressive in coverage and getting to the football, adding more depth to the secondary and an asset on special teams.

No. 172 (from Seahawks): Kyle Monangai (RB, Rutgers)

The first pick from the Seattle trade, the Eagles take a shot at Monangai with their final fifth-round pick. Not a third-down back, Monangai can spell Saquon Barkley on early downs if needed and is hard to take down. He'll compete in a crowded running back room for playing time.

Round 7

No. 223 (from Seahawks): Ty Robinson (DI, Nebraska)

The final pick from the Seattle trade, the Eagles take a player on Robinson in the seventh round. Robinson can play in odd or even fronts, and his size is an asset for any defensive line rotation with his power. He'll compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.