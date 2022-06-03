The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.

That timeline is a notable one, considering the Eagles experienced much of their 2021 offensive success down the stretch. After opening the year rather pass-heavy, with young quarterback Jalen Hurts struggling to consistently win through the air, Philadelphia became one of the NFL's top rushing teams during its run to the playoffs, with Hurts and Co. leaning mostly on the ground. Sirianni has since attributed the team's late turnaround to Steichen's influence on play calls, among other things.

Now, Steichen will call all the plays. Sirianni, who previously worked as the Colts' offensive coordinator, still has a hand in developing the game plan and overseeing Steichen's calls, but the latter will be in charge of the down-by-down decisions.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles' offense will look drastically different from its late-2021 run, even with Steichen assuming full responsibilities. The team's blockbuster addition of former Titans receiver A.J. Brown this offseason suggests the club is interested in expanding its passing game, which also features DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Hurts, meanwhile, has thrived as a runner but is more likely to secure the long-term QB1 job by proving his development as a passer.