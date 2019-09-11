Eagles shut down possibility of Chris Long return after Malik Jackson injury: 'We're pretty deep at defensive end right now'
Long retired from the NFL in May, but the door remains closed on Eagles potentially convincing him to return
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't trying to coax Chris Long out of retirement, it's unclear whether Long would have accepted the invitation anyway. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked Wednesday if the Eagles considered bringing back Long in the wake of Malik Jackson's foot injury that required surgery.
The Eagles weren't looking to upgrade Long's position on the defensive line.
"Just specifically D-tackles," Pederson said. "We're pretty deep at D-end right now so just the D-tackle spot."
The Eagles did sign a defensive tackle in the wake of Jackson's injury, adding former Miami Dolphins starter Akeem Spence to the defensive tackle rotation. Spence, who played for Eagles defensive assistant Matt Burke when he was the Dolphins defensive coordinator, started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, finishing with 42 tackles, nine quarterback hits, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
"He's a big guy. Physical," Pederson said. "He can be disruptive. He definitely fills the need that we have there at that open spot. He will give us some really good minutes as a fourth tackle.
"But we'll get him on the field today, get him caught up, see how he moves around, and fits into the scheme."
So why would the Eagles sign a defensive end to replace a defensive tackle? In past seasons, the Eagles would move defensive end Brandon Graham inside to defensive tackle on pass-rushing downs and play Long on the outside. The Eagles signed Jackson, who was a three-down defensive tackle, which would reduce Long's role in the defense. The reduced role factored into Long's decision to retire in May.
The Eagles can still move Graham inside with Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall and Shareef Miller as options for the No. 4 defensive end on the roster as all will be in line for more snaps. No. 3 defensive end Vinny Curry could also line up on the outside or inside on pass-rushing downs.
Philadelphia will start Tim Jernigan at defensive tackle while Hassan Ridgeway and Spence will enter the rotation. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won't shut down the possibility of rotating his ends to tackle and tackles to end like in years past, even though he wanted to keep them at the same position over the summer.
"We can still do that," Schwartz said. "Fletch [Fletcher Cox] can do it, he's done it for us in the past. We have done that before, we can do it in the future. I don't think that takes us out of any packages like that."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Pats No. 1
Pete Prisco's rankings saw some movement, but he says to be wary of opening week overreaction
-
Panthers vs Buccaneers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Bucs vs. Panthers game 10,000 times
-
Carson Wentz reaches out to Nick Foles
Foles was placed on injured reserve with a broken clavicle that required surgery
-
Dolphins fire sale? It already happened
The Dolphins moved on from a number of veterans during the offseason, so who's left to deal?
-
Pats sign veteran offensive lineman
The Patriots add offensive line depth with Newhouse, who they worked out earlier in the week
-
NFL Week 2 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 2.