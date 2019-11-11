Eagles' Brandon Brooks signs four-year extension, becomes highest-paid guard in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed starting right guard Brandon Brooks to a a four year contract extension through the 2024 season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds that the deal is worth $54.2 million with $30 million guaranteed. That chunk of change now makes Brooks the highest paid guard in all of the NFL.

Brooks was set to hit the open market following the 2020 season, but the Eagles clearly did not want to even entertain the thought of having their two-time Pro Bowl guard head into free agency. This is the second time that Brooks has cashed in with the Eagles as he originally signed a five-year, $40 million deal with the franchise back in 2016, ending his four year tenure with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Upon arrival to Philly, Brooks has established himself as arguably the best guard in the NFL. He's been named to the Pro Bowl the previous two seasons and was on hand for the Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

This season Brooks has been able to start in every game for the Eagles, which is an accomplishment in its own right after he suffered a torn Achilles back in December of 2018. Despite that injury coming less than a year ago, Brooks has continued his dominance, grading out as Pro Football Focus' top guard with a 93.4 grade, while allowing zero sacks and four total pressures this season.

With this extension now in the books, that type of top-tier production will continue to be a mainstay in Philly for years to come.