Signing Linval Joseph wasn't enough to satisfy the Philadelphia Eagles appetite at defensive tackle. Philadelphia is signing one of the top defensive tackles in the league over the last decade as the Eagles prepare to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have signed Ndamukong Suh in addition to the Joseph signing that occurred Wednesday as Suh confirmed the reports of his signing on his Twitter account. Suh has not played a down of football this season, yet he adds more fresh legs to a defensive tackle rotation that severely lacks depth after Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu have been placed on injured reserve over the past few weeks.

Suh was still productive in his 12th season at the age of 34 last year, totaling 27 tackles, six sacks, and 13 quarterback hits while playing all 17 games. Suh still has never missed a game in his career due to injury, playing 191 out of a possible 193 games (missed two games due to suspension in 2011).

Starting 164 consecutive games at defensive tackle heading into the 2022 season, Suh's 164 consecutive starts are the most in the league and his 9,853 snaps since 2010 lead all front seven defensive players.

While Suh has been durable, he's also been productive. His 130 tackles for loss since 2010 (Suh's rookie year) are sixth in the NFL while his 70.5 sacks are third in the league amongst defensive tackles. Suh's 212 quarterback hits are sixth in the league since his rookie year (2010). Keep in mind Suh has not played this season.

The Eagles are thin at the defensive tackle spot behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Philadelphia has just Milton Williams, which made signing Suh and Joseph necessary as both can needed depth until Davis returns when he's eligible in two games.

The Eagles top four defensive tackles are Cox, Hargrave, Joseph and Suh -- with Williams rotating at the edge and on the interior. While the group is an older unit, the Eagles have two significant run stuffers in Joseph and Suh that can help a run defense that has allowed 160 rush yards per game in the two games Davis has missed.