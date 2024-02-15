The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a young player at the pass rusher position, as they have signed outside linebacker Julian Okwara. The 26-year-old, who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, was allowed to sign with another team after being left without a reserve/future contract this offseason.

In 38 career games played for Detroit, Okwara recorded 54 combined tackles, nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits. He has never played a full season during his four years in the league, and was waived by the Lions in January, but re-signed to the practice squad.

After leading the league in sacks with 70 in 2022, the Eagles recorded 43.0 total sacks in 2023, which was tied for 19th in the league.

Just this month, it was reported that Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick had requested and received permission to seek a trade. However, Reddick then came out and said he never asked for a trade, but that he understood the NFL is a business. He has one year remaining on his current contract that includes $15.5 million in yearly cash, per Spotrac.