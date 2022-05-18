The New York Giants are taking steps toward rebuilding their roster, making tough salary cap decisions along the way. James Bradberry was a victim of the salary cap, as the Giants had to release him in order to sign their draft picks and create much needed salary cap space.

New York released Bradberry earlier this month, as the former Pro Bowl cornerback had a cap number of $21,863,889 remaining with the team. The Giants saved $10,136,111 in salary cap space with the move, but unfortunately had to witness Bradberry sign with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Bradberry agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Eagles -- as the Giants will pay more in dead cap space from Bradberry's contract than what he'll make in Philadelphia. New York is paying $11,727,778 in dead cap as a result of the Bradberry contract, part of the immense rebuild the Giants are going through after the Dave Gettleman tenure.

Bradberry has 82 career passes defended and has led his team in all six of his NFL seasons. Him and Darius Slay -- who are now teammates in Philadelphia -- are the only cornerbacks with 80 passes defended since Bradberry's rookie season (2016).

The Giants had to part ways with key veterans in the secondary this offseason. Along with Bradberry, Logan Ryan was a cap casualty -- as New York is paying $12,650,000 in dead cap as a result of his release.

Instead of having Bradberry and Ryan, the Giants are going with a secondary of Aaron Robinson, Adoree' Jackson, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love. The franchise is still rebuilding as a result of the contracts Gettleman handed out over the last several years.

As a result, they'll have to see Bradberry twice a year.