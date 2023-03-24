The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of an impressive campaign that ended in Super Bowl LVII. A big reason for their success in 2022 was their talented offensive line, which allowed Jalen Hurts to take a massive step forward as a dual-threat quarterback, and powered one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. On Friday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman extended one of the most important players on that offensive line.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms the Eagles are giving right tackle Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed. The 32-year-old Johnson is under contract through the 2025 season, so this extension keeps him in the fold through 2026.

As it stood before this extension, Johnson was the fourth highest-paid right tackle in the NFL in terms of AAV, per Over The Cap ($18M). NFL Media reports that Johnson's contract is now basically for four years, $80.75 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Johnson was drafted by the Eagles with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In 10 NFL seasons, Johnson has been named an All-Pro three times, a Pro Bowler four times and was a member of the Super Bowl LII team.

The 2022 campaign was a great example of Johnson's toughness, as he suffered a torn adductor late in the regular season, but missed just two games and returned to play in all three of Philly's postseason matchups.

"He literally put his life on the line for us. He didn't have to do that," Eagles running back Miles Sanders said of Johnson during Super Bowl week.