Ahead of the NFL's roster cutdown day, the Philadelphia Eagles made an interesting move. On Monday, the team announced that they had signed former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, and placed him on the Reserve/Suspended list. Rodgers is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling.

Earlier this summer, it was discovered that Rodgers placed wagers on NFL games in 2022 -- which is, of course, in direct violation of the league's gambling policy. Because of this, he was handed an indefinite suspension that can be appealed next year, and was released by the Colts. One of Rodgers' bets included a $1,000 prop bet on the Over/Under rushing yards for a Colts running back, per ESPN.

Rodgers took "full responsibility" for his actions, and apologized via social media. He was one of 10 players suspended this offseason for gambling.

Rodgers will not count toward the Eagles' 53-man roster this year due to his being suspended. The UMass product was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Indianapolis. In 45 career games played, he's recorded 90 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. Rodgers has also worked as a returner, returning three punts for 25 yards, and 61 kicks for 1,645 yards and one touchdown.