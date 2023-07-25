The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a familiar face on the day players report to training camp, signing wide receiver Deon Cain to a contract (per John McMullen of Sports Illustrated). Cain was on the Eagles during training camp last season and was on the practice squad until late October, when he was released.

Cain re-energized his career with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions, having his breakthrough performance the the league championship game. Earning MVP honors, Cain finished with four catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns, two coming in the second half to put the game away for the Stallions. Cain finished with 172 all-purpose yards in the 28-12 victory, giving Birmingham its second consecutive title.

One of the camp standouts on the Eagles last season, Cain finished with eight catches for 106 yards. He had an excellent rapport with the backup quarterbacks last season, but Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett are both elsewhere. He'll be working with Marcus Mariota and Tanner McKee this training camp.

Cain will be competing for the fifth wide receiver spot on the roster with Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Tyrie Cleveland, and Charleston Rambo. Covey was on the roster last year and is the favorite since he can return kicks.

If the Eagles manage to keep six wide receivers, Cain may have a shot at a roster soon. He was on the Eagles practice squad the last two season, so getting familiar with the terminology won't be difficult.