Eagles sign wide receiver for playoff push, place Brandon Brooks on injured reserve
The Eagles are signing a familiar face at wide receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered yet another season-ending injury, but have also signed a player who they hope can make an impact for them in the postseason.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that offensive guard Brandon Brooks had been placed on injured reserve. Brooks, who started all 16 regular-season games, dislocated his shoulder in the second half of the 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
"He's the anchor of the offensive line," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Definitely a big loss."
While the guard who started 51 consecutive regular season games is gone, the Eagles have added someone they hope can come in and contribute immediately. According the Schefter, Philadelphia also signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson. The West Virginia product was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and caught two receptions for 11 yards in five games in his rookie season. He played in all 15 games during his second year, and caught one pass for 48 yards.
Gibson eventually was waived with an injury settlement back in August, and was signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.
With Alshon Jeffery having suffered a season-ending foot injury and Nelson Agholor having not played since Week 13, Philadelphia is decimated at wide receiver. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward have stepped up for Carson Wentz over the last couple of weeks, but the Eagles would be in trouble if they went down.
Philadelphia hosts the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 4:40 EST, as the Eagles will try to surprise some people in the postseason.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Wild Card Weekend odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Weekend game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
CBS Sports' All-Decade NFL Team
After a lengthy voting process, CBS Sports is ready to present its NFL All-Decade Team
-
Rankings Wild-Card games
Strap in for some playoff football to kick off 2020
-
Curveball possible in Garrett's future
The latest on why an announcement hasn't been made in Dallas
-
Redskins reportedly hire Del Rio as DC
Rivera makes his first big hire as the new head coach of the Redskins
-
Prospects to watch in Gator Bowl
Two large wideouts and a sturdy, bendy edge rusher are the prospects to watch in this bowl...
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game