The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some depth to their offensive line. The club is signing former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, according to ESPN. The deal is pending a physical that Becton is slated to take on Monday.

The 25-year-old came into the league as the No. 11 overall pick of the Jets back in 2020 out of Louisville. Upon arrival in the NFL, New York hoped he'd become a pillar along its offensive line, but injuries and inconsistent play plagued his tenure with the organization. He missed the entire 2022 campaign due to an injury to his kneecap, but rebounded with a healthy season in 2023 where he started in all 16 of his games played. Last season, he allowed 12 sacks, 31 hurries and 47 total pressures for the Jets.

For the Eagles, Becton isn't being asked to anchor one of their starting tackle positions and instead will aim to be the team's swing tackle behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson. That said, Becton does seem to have some fans within the hall of Lincoln Financial Field as the report notes that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has been with the organization since the 2013 season, was a proponent of bringing Becton to Philadelphia.