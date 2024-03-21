We have another free agent who is swapping in his blue Giants jersey for Philadelphia green. The Eagles have reached an agreement on a deal with veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell, according to ESPN. While the financial terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed, it is reportedly a one-year deal that brings Campbell to Philly.

While not as seismic as running back Saquon Barkley opting to join New York's division rival earlier in free agency, Campbell joining the Eagles deepens the club's wide receiver unit and gives them an option in the slot. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with New York last offseason and appeared in 12 games for the club with three starts. He wasn't a huge factor in the passing attack as he was targeted just 27 times throughout the year, but did make the most of those opportunities with 20 receptions (74.1% catch rate).

Parris Campbell NYG • WR TAR 27 REC 20 REC YDs 104 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Campbell initially came into the league as a second-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Ohio State. Injuries had hampered his time in Indy as he was limited to just 15 games throughout his first three seasons. However, Campbell has shown that he can be productive when healthy. In 2022, he suited up for all 17 games (16 starts) for the Colts and logged career highs across the board with 63 receptions, 623 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell now joins an Eagles wide receiver room that is headlined by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and fellow free agent signee DeVante Parker.