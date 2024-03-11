The Philadelphia Eagles have locked in a key piece of their offensive line for the long term. The team announced on Monday morning that it has signed Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract extension.

According to NFL media, the deal is worth $84 million, with $50 million guaranteed and a $27 million signing bonus. The total dollar amount is second in the NFL among guards behind only the Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and the $50 million guarantee is second behind only Quenton Nelson, while the $21 million average annual value is a market-setter at the position, according to Over the Cap. Dickerson will now be under contract through the 2028 season.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Dickerson as started 46 of 47 career games played and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Over the last two years, Dickerson has emerged as a strong pass protector and capable run blocker, helping solidify what has been one of the league's best offensive lines.

He has played the significant majority of his career at left guard alongside tackle Jordan Mailata, but he did fill in at center for 35 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. He will be in for a change next season as he will no longer apply his trade next to center Jason Kelce, who retired earlier this offseason after a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

It's likely that Cam Jurgens, who has mostly played right guard in his career to date, will shift over to center. Still, the blind-side protection for Jalen Hurts will remain the same, with Dickerson locked in for the next five seasons and Mailata under contract for the next two.