Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was carted off during the team's second preseason game against the Browns on Thursday. Now, he'll be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI revealed he suffered a torn Achilles, according to a source close to the situation.

The 25-year-old McPhearson, who went down after a pass deflection on Thursday night, is expected to miss at least seven to eight months while recovering from the injury. He was in good spirits after Friday's MRI and plans to return sooner, if possible.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech in 2021, the third-year veteran had been competing for roles at both outside and nickel corner entering 2023, filling in for injured slot starter Avonte Maddox during training camp. He's also one of Philadelphia's core special teams players, ranking among the club's leading kick-coverage tacklers during the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII.

Part of an illustrious family that includes seven siblings with college or pro sports experience, McPhearson will inevitably land on injured reserve, where he'll be guaranteed at least a four-game absence. His loss could clear the way for other young reserves, such as former Alabama product Josh Jobe and former slot backup Josiah Scott, to make the Eagles' 53-man roster.

In the meantime, the Eagles' cornerback room will be headlined by veterans Darius Slay and James Bradberry, with Maddox and fourth-round rookie Kelee Ringo all but locked into additional roles.